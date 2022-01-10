

The cabinet said each government agency will determine its appropriate percentage, not exceeding the set limit, and the decision, which is being implemented by the Civil Service Commission, will continue until further notice.



Kuwait has seen a spike in the number of daily COVID-19 cases in recent days fueled by the omicron variant.

On Monday, the health ministry registered 3,683 new infections, its fifth day of case numbers exceeding a high of 1,993 seen in July last year.



The government also called on the private sector to reduce the number of workers to the minimum possible, government spokesman Tareq Al-Mizrem said in a statement.



The Cabinet decided to limit capacity on public transport to a maximum of 50 percent, while continuing to adhere to health and safety protocols.



It also announced that all indoor meetings, conferences and forums must be held remotely, and only employees and customers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID may enter salons, barber shops and health clubs, until further notice.



The Council of Ministers said that workers in nurseries and children’s clubs must have completed their immunization against the virus.