Pioneering UAE astronaut has a special gift for Filipinos: A stunning photo of the popular Taal Volcano taken 400km above Earth from the orbiting International Space Station.

On Sunday, Al Neyadi shared on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram a photo of the smallest active volcano in the world.

He captioned it in Tagalog: Kumusta Pilipinas! Adding: “I captured this image of Taal Volcano, one of the smallest volcanoes in the world and the 2nd most active one in the Philippines from the ISS.”

The photo also has a special message of understanding the natural beauty of Earth as seen from space. Al Neyadi noted: “The deeper we look at Earth from space, the more we understand its unique geographical diversity.”

Where is Taal?

Taal is the smallest active volcano in the world but it stands tall because of Its unexplained shape and location that enthralls thousands of tourists and geologists from around the world.

Taal is located on an island within a lake, within an island. The island, located in the province of Batangas, south of Manila, covers an area of about 23 square km, and consists of 47 different overlapping cones and craters.

Taal Volcano one of the active volcanoes in the Philippines and part of the “Pacific Ring of Fire”.

