Riyadh - The Ministry of Interior, in cooperation with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), organized yesterday a workshop entitled "Self-Driving Cars in the Kingdom between Reality and Hope" at the Security Forces Officers Club in Riyadh, with the participation and attendance of a number of the Ministry's employees and the relevant participating parties.

The workshop reviewed the current situation and the international experiences applied in self-driving (Autonomous) cars, and discussed their use in the Kingdom in terms of the appropriate place to try self-driving cars, by developing a preliminary plan for the pilot application, through which it defines the initial requirements and relevant authorities.