The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to restore the pre-pandemic single board exam pattern format for the 2022-23 academic session.

The Grade 10 and 11 board exams will now not be split into two parts, according to sources in the Ministry of Education.

For the 2021-22 academic year, the CBSE had introduced a bifurcated format with two term-end exams and rationalised the syllabus as a special assessment scheme for the board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. This system will be discontinued in the new academic session.

For those who have are now entering classes 10 and 12, only one set of board exams will be conducted at the end of the 2022-23 academic year, a Hindustan Times report said.

“The decision to conduct the board exams in two terms was taken in view of the unprecedented situation posed by the pandemic, where for the 2020-21 academic session, the students had to be assessed using an alternative assessment scheme as no board exams could be conducted. The move was announced as a one-time measure,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said earlier.

He said the feedback received from schools and other stakeholders about the split term was not very encouraging as they found conducting the board exams twice a year a “cumbersome” process. (with inputs from PTI)

