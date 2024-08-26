Qatar - Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Monday will be humid and hot to very hot daytime with a chance of local clouds maybe rainy at noontime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be hazy and will see some clouds, the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable less than 5 KT at first, becomes mainly northeasterly to northwesterly at a speed of 3 - 13 KT, gusting to 20 KT at times

Offshore, it will be variable mainly northeasterly to northwesterly at a speed of 4 - 14 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft; while offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft.

Visibility inshore and offshore will be 4 - 10 km.



Area High Tide Low Tide Max

-------------------------------------------------------------------

Doha 11:08 - 19:57 03:48 - 16:47 40

Mesaieed 12:29 - **** 04:40 - **** 41

Wakrah 10:41 - 21:32 04:27 - 17:52 39

Al Khor 19:36 - 09:44 15:00 - 03:36 43

Ruwais 09:44 - 22:08 03:36 - 16:11 38

Dukhan 02:27 - 14:51 08:44 - 21:04 39

Abu Samra 02:12 - 14:28 08:29 - 20:45 46



Sunrise: 05:12 LT

Sunset: 17:58 LT

-------------

