RIYADH — The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) announced on Wednesday that temperatures up to 49 degrees Celsius and active dusty winds would hit most regions of Saudi Arabia from Friday until Monday, May 13-16.



The center said that Makkah and Madinah regions are expected to experience heatwave, with the maximum temperatures reaching 46-49 degrees Celsius in the interior parts, including the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.



It said the effects of the heatwave would extend to the coastal parts of Yanbu, Rabigh, Jeddah and the southern Umluj coasts of the Tabuk region. The heatwave will be accompanied by active dusty winds which may lead to zero horizontal visibility, NCM added.

