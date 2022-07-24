ABU DHABI - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced three new cases of monkeypox, in line with the UAE health authorities' policy on the early detection and monitoring of the disease.

MoHAP urged all community members to follow appropriate preventive and safety measures and precautions while travelling and moving in large crowds.

It also reassured the public that the UAE's health authorities are taking all necessary measures, including investigation, examination of contacts, and monitoring their health, as well as continuing its tireless efforts to ensure the health sector's readiness to deal with all communicable diseases.

The Ministry called on members of the public to obtain information from official sources in the UAE, and to refrain from spreading rumours and false information, highlighting the importance of staying updated on developments and guidelines issued by UAE health authorities.