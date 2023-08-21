Hanging out in swimming pools and beaches is a great way for families and children to beat the heat. However, parents and childcare providers must prioritise water safety measures and prevent incidents of drowning.

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) has provided some tips that parents must be aware of when taking their children to swimming pools or beaches.

Always supervise your children when they are in or near water. Make sure your children wear life jackets or floatation devices when they are in a pool or at the beach.

Teach your children how to swim and ensure they understand the importance of never swimming alone. Ensure your children know the dangers of rip currents and waves and how to avoid them.

Keep the pool area secure by installing a fence or barrier around it to prevent children from accessing it without adult supervision.

Make sure children are aware of the rules for the pool area, such as no diving, no running, and no horseplay.

Keep rescue equipment, such as a life preserver or rescue pole, close to the pool in case of an emergency.

Teach children to enter and exit the pool safely. They should use steps or a ladder and avoid running or jumping into the pool.

If your child wears a goggle or a swim mask, make sure they fit properly and do not obstruct their vision.

Avoid using inflatable toys or pool floats that may not be safe, as they can deflate or tip over and cause accidents.

It’s important to know the signs of drowning, such as silence, being in a vertical position in the water, and lack of movement. If someone is in danger, call for help immediately and avoid attempting to rescue them unless you have proper training.

Learn cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to deal with an emergency. CPR helps to restore blood circulation and breathing. Always ensure certified instructors teach the CPR class through an officially recognised organisation.

