UAE residents and citizens will receive free health services in a new initiative called 'Zayed, the benevolent' to mark Humanitarian Day in the country.

Beginning in Abu Dhabi today, the caravan will travel to all seven emirates.

The initiative, launched with the slogan 'Don't let them worry', began with the participation of specialized health volunteers and the wide participation of UAE doctors. It aims to provide free health services and awareness to needy groups in a humanitarian gesture.

It is launched in coordination with Emirates Programme for young humanitarian leaders, in coordination with the Emirates Volunteers Platform and Programme.

Zayed Humanitarian Day, which is commemorated on the 19th of Ramadan every year, represents the noble and well-established human values left behind by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Dr. Adel Al Shamri, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative, President of Emirates Giving and President of Emirates Doctors said that the initiative aims to attract young people, and enable them to provide the best health and educational services using these mobile clinics and field hospitals under a voluntary framework.

He added that these convoys come as a continuation of the Zayed Giving Initiative, which was launched in 2000. The initiative has been able to reach millions of people from across the globe with a message of love and giving.

He stressed that the act of giving in the UAE is not just an attribute, but is a consistent and continuous approach that has become a priority across levels, under the guidance of wise leadership.

Al Shamri also said that the Emirates Community and Professional Volunteering Programme aims at consolidating the culture of voluntary work and humanitarian giving along with activating partnerships between various government and private sectors.

The 'Zayed, the benevolent' caravans focus on two main issues. First, to strengthen the role of social responsibility ans second, to consolidate the concept of good in all segments of society.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Dr Noura Al Kindi, one of the young Emirati humanitarian leaders, said that the caravans will present hundreds of distinguished volunteer activities and other comprehensive health awareness programmes which will contribute to supporting and promoting voluntary and community values.

She added that the the convoy will visit various residential neighbourhoods across the country, along with centres for the elderly and people of determination, labour camps, sports and commercial gatherings, and government institutions.

Al Kindi said that caravans met with tangible interaction and witnessed a distinguished reception and attendance, in Abu Dhabi today.

