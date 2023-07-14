UAE - Bariatric surgery is one of the most effective and long-term solutions to treat obesity and related chronic conditions, said a specialist at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Over one billion people worldwide are obese, and the World Health Organisation estimates that by 2025, approximately 167 million people – adults and children – will become obese or considered overweight. The UAE National Health Survey Report 2017-18 indicated that 27 per cent of respondents were obese, with the highest prevalence in the 30-44 age group.

“The prevalence of obesity is on the rise. It impacts vital organs such as the kidneys, heart and reproductive system, leading to various health problems, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and obstructive sleep apnea. These all significantly impact a patient’s quality of life,” Dr Javed Raza, director of metabolic and bariatric surgery and staff physician in the Digestive Disease Institute at CCAD, said.

As obesity levels continue to rise worldwide, having nearly tripled in the last 50 years, bariatric surgery is increasingly seen as a successful, long-term solution for obese patients who haven’t been successful with other weight loss approaches. The hospital has completed over 3,200 surgeries through its bariatric surgery programme since its start in 2017.

Despite the many weight loss methods available today, maintaining a healthy weight after bariatric surgery is considered a challenge. However, through its programme, the hospital is driving a more permanent solution for those seeking to lose significant amounts of weight. Along with the latest technology, the programme offers comprehensive, personalised care, education, and support post-surgery to achieve weight loss goals.

This surgical option also provides many other life-changing health benefits, including remission of type 2 diabetes, improved heart health, relief from depression, relief from joint pain, and increased fertility.

Dr Raza emphasised the benefits of bariatric surgery for patients struggling with obesity.

“Bariatric surgery procedures including gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy and duodenal switch have proven to be effective treatment options for patients with chronic conditions related to obesity. Studies have shown that bariatric surgery not only helps patients achieve significant weight loss but also leads to improvement in overall health and quality of life. It is the most effective long-term and sustainable treatment for class III obesity when accompanied by important lifestyle changes.”

In addition to other surgical procedures, the multidisciplinary bariatric surgery programme offers two distinct types of treatments: laparoscopic SADI procedure and robotic sleeve surgery. The hospital treats patients with various complex issues, including those with a high BMI, multiple comorbidities, and those who have experienced failed weight loss with conventional methods.

“At Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, we aim to help our patients achieve long-term success in their weight loss journey and improve their overall health and well-being,” Dr Raza added.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).