RIYADH — The Health Ministry has announced that it has allowed 6 categories to receive the 4th dose (second booster dose).



The ministry stated that these categories are able to book and appointment to receive the second booster dose 4 months after getting the third dose (first booster dose).



The MoH has clarified that the 6 categories that are able to receive the fourth dose are:



1 - People aged 50 and above.



2 - kidney failure patients.



3 - Bone marrow transplant patients who have had a transplant within the past two years, or patients who are currently receiving immunosuppressive drugs.



4 - Active cancer patients who are under treatment.



5 - Patients who suffering with advanced or untreated immunodeficiency disease such as HIV, etc.



6 - Solid organ transplant patients who are currently receiving immunosuppressive drugs.



It is worth mentioning that the MoH made the second booster dose available to be taken in accordance to several bodies and specialized scientific committees' opinions.

