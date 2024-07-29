RIYADH — The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has confirmed that its approval must be obtained before advertising any product under its supervision, ensuring that these products are safe for use and contribute to public health.



This approval requirement includes medical devices and supplies, pesticides, feed, food products, and over-the-counter (OTC) medicines.



The authority has established conditions and controls for the approval mechanism for advertising these products through the media.



Key conditions set by the authority include that claims in the advertisement must be approved by the authority, the advertisement must not include any phrases that detract from or affect other products, the product must be registered or listed with the authority, and the advertisement must not contain misleading phrases to consumers.



SFDA urged adherence to these conditions and controls for advertising products. It also encourages reporting of violating products by calling the unified number (19999) or through the "Tameni" application.

