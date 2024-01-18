RIYADH — The Saudi Public Health Authority (Weqaya) has advised citizens and residents to wear masks when visiting crowded places as a precaution against respiratory infections.



This recommendation is part of an effort to protect both individuals and others from the spread of infectious diseases.



Dr. Emad Al-Mohammadi, assistant executive president for contagious disease control at the authority, emphasized that the primary objective of encouraging people to wear masks in crowded areas, especially during the winter season, is to prevent respiratory illnesses, which tend to increase during this time.



He further explained that the advisory to wear masks is not limited to COVID-19 and its variants but extends to all infectious diseases.



Dr. Al-Mohammadi also highlighted the importance of mask-wearing for people with chronic diseases, the elderly, pregnant women, those with weakened immune systems, and hospital visitors, to safeguard against respiratory diseases.

