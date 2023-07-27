RIYADH — The Ministry of Health (MoH) has warned people against exposure to extreme heat that most regions of Saudi Arabia witness during the summer season.



The exposure to extreme heat is dangerous to human health, MoH said, explaining that the most prominent risk is skin dryness, sunstroke, and heat exhaustion.



It has clarified that the most important ways to avoid heat waves is to stay in the shade during the hours between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., as well as to wear long sun-protective clothing, covering head, using sunscreen, wearing sunglasses, and drinking enough water and fluids.



It is noteworthy that MoH's warning came coinciding with the warning statement issued by the National Center of Metrology (NCM) which indicated that Saudi Arabia will witness a heat wave, noting that the effect of the high temperatures will continue until the end of this week.



NCM stated that the high temperatures will range between 48-50 degrees Celsius in the eastern region (Al-Sharqiyah) and 46-48 degrees Celsius in the eastern and southern parts of the Riyadh region, the eastern parts of Al-Qassim region, as well as the western parts of the Madinah region.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).