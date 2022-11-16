Saudi Arabia - A new awareness campaign organized by the International Medical Center in Jeddah, shortly after the breast and prostate cancer awareness campaigns took place, to raise awareness of the risks of diabetes under the slogan (do not take half of the treatment) on the occasion of the World Diabetes Day.



The events of the campaign lasted for three days (from November 14 to 16) and were held at both the headquarters of the IMC and the branch of the First Clinic at Etoile Center, which were decorated in blue along the exteriors of the buildings as well as the interiors where the events were held.



The campaign included many activities, with the distribution of brochures to raise awareness of the risks of the disease, the ways of prevention and how to deal with it in case of infection. In addition to that, attending the campaign were endocrinology and diabetes consultants, nutritionists and health educators, as well as radio program hosts on Mix FM to answer the questions related to diabetes.



Many people wishing to conduct a free hemoglobin A1C test (which measures the average blood sugar levels over the past 3 months) were received at the events, especially those at high risk of developing diabetes.



The campaign’s main focus was spreading awareness and health education about the types of diabetes, which is one of the most widely spread diseases in the world, its causes, and the complications that might be associated with it. Such complications include diabetic foot, diabetic retinopathy, diabetic nephropathy, dental problems, and more.



It also called for the necessity of conducting periodic examinations for the early detection of diabetes, and the avoidance of any serious health complications that may come along with the disease.

