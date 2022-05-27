Riyadh – Saudi Arabia has provided COVAX facility with more than $770 million as direct financial support for manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccines worldwide, Fahad Al Jalajel, the Saudi Minister of Health, revealed.

Al Jalajel hailed the Kingdom’s contributions and efforts to fight the pandemic around the world, according to a press release on Thursday.

Moreover, he noted that Saudi Arabia supported COVAX initiative, COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access, to contain the pandemic outbreak.

The statements came during the minister’s speech at the 75th session of the general assembly of the World Health Organization (WHO) that was held on 23 May in Switzerland’s Geneva.

