MAKKAH — The Ministry of Health (MoH) confirmed that the number of pilgrims who suffered from heat exhaustion and heatstroke injuries during Hajj 2023 is witnessing a steady increase.



The number of injuries so far today reached 1,721, which was monitored in heat exhaustion centers in all hospitals in Makkah and the Holy Sites, the Ministry announced.



The MoH also said that the cause of the pilgrims’ injuries resulted from their failure to adhere to the instructions they had issued.



The Ministry continued to announce its warnings to the pilgrims, asking them to adhere to several things, including the use of an umbrella throughout the day, staying hydrated and drinking sufficient amounts of water and fluids.



Among the ways to prevent heat exhaustion and to avoid the risk of heatstroke, the Ministry called on pilgrims to take care not to exhaust themselves with excessive movement without necessity, as well as not to stand for a long time.



It is worth mentioning that this year’s Hajj season is witnessing a significant rise in temperatures.



Today, Thursday, Makkah recorded the highest temperature of 45 degrees Celsius, while the Holy Site of Mina recorded 44 degrees Celsius, and each of the two regions recorded a humidity of up to 40%, The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) announced.

