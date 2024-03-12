An Emirati doctor with nearly four decades of experience recollects an era when there were no proper private hospitals in the UAE, and how the transformation has happened to a point where overseas patients are flocking to the UAE for treatment.

“I am proud to be one of the senior Emirati doctors [in UAE], and by the grace of Allah, I have 39 years of medical experience with me. I have seen the healthcare sector of my country grow by leaps and bounds,” said Dr Suhail Mohamed Kazim told Khaleej Times marking Emirati Doctor’s Day.

Dr Kazim studied and worked in India, Iraq, the UK, the US, Japan, and the UAE. He has served in the public sector, including with the Ministry of Health and Prevention, for more than 20 years.

“In 1985, when I had just started working as an Emirati surgeon in Mafraq Hospital, which is the current Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), Abu Dhabi, there were no proper private hospitals. The nearest private hospital was Al Zahra Hospital in Sharjah, and that was the only option available,” said Dr Kazim, medical director and physician consultant, general surgery at NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Nahda, Dubai.

“Private health insurance was almost unheard of, and almost every individual would be obtaining treatment in government hospitals. Trauma used to be a major cause of mortalities and morbidities, and there was no proper trauma centre. Many Emirati parents used to travel abroad for complex treatment.”

Dr Kazim filled with pride as he spoke about the transformation in the UAE’s healthcare sector.

“Look at the current situation. I am so proud of my nation that today, we have a state-of-the-art healthcare service, and there is no need to travel abroad. Our ambulances spring into action and have saved so many lives by prompt and swift action and transfer to trauma centres,” Dr Kazim said.

“In fact, we have people coming from abroad now to my country for medical care thanks to the superb healthcare system. It is indeed an achievement for my nation to reach this high pedestal of healthcare services which is on par, if not even better, than many international centres,” Dr Kazim underlined.

Marking the special day, other Emirati doctors shared their feelings about playing a key role in safeguarding the health of community members.

Though the medical profession presents its own set of challenges, Dr Nadya Almatrooshi noted that having the ability to improve the quality of a patient’s life has been a satisfying experience.

“Being a physician is physically and emotionally demanding and can be stressful. However, it is a great privilege to be a part of each patient’s wellness journey and know that I am contributing to their healing process,” said Dr Nadya, a staff physician of cardiothoracic surgery in the Heart, Vascular and Thoracic Institute, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Dr Nahla Al Mansoori, department head, of plastic and reconstructive surgery at Healthpoint, said, “Emirati Doctor’s Day is an occasion to celebrate the achievements of the country’s doctors, who play a vital role in enhancing the health and well-being of the community, inspired by the determination and will of the wise leadership to ensure the happiness, well-being, and prosperity of all residents. As an Emirati physician, I am committed to supporting the healthcare sector in our beloved country, striving to make it a global destination for receiving the highest levels of care and a model in the health sector.”

Dr Ahmed Aldhaheri highlighted the government support offered to Emiratis to study and train.

“The healthcare sector is a noble field of work where innovation and compassion intersect to make a meaningful difference in people's lives. I feel proud to be contributing to the progressing healthcare sector, promoting the well-being of countless individuals. Through the years, the government has supported my medical education and residency training abroad, as well as my continuing medical education, providing numerous opportunities and professional development resources for growth,” Dr Aldhaheri, section head of dermatology in the Medical Subspecialties Institute of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said.

