UAE - Menarini, a leading Italian pharmaceutical group founded in 1886, has opened its regional headquarters in Dubai Science Park as part of its goal to expand its presence to the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

Specialising in pharmaceutical research and production, consumer healthcare, oncology, and diagnostics, the group is basing its new regional office, Menarini Middle East and Africa, in Dubai as it acts as an ideal hub location to elevate patient health and wellbeing in the region and to form pivotal connections with key industry stakeholders.

The inauguration drew the participation of influential healthcare dignitaries, most notably Dr Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of Public Health Policy and Licensing at the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention; Nicola Lener, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, as well as high-level executives from Menarini's global team, including Dr Luca Lastrucci, Group General Manager; Dr Ugur Bingol META President; and Dr Basel Thaher, Middle East Regional Head and MEA General Manager.

Elcin Barker Ergun, CEO, Menarini Group and Member of the Board of Directors, said: "Today marks a historical moment for us as we open our regional offices in Dubai, a key inflection point, to significantly grow our presence and portfolio in the Middle East. As a 135 years old family owned company, we are looking forward to serve many more patients in the Middle East in the coming years with our unwavering commitment to Quality."

Luca Lastrucci, Group General Manager at Menarini, commented: "Today's inauguration of our MEA headquarters in Dubai is a significant milestone for our company as we expand our investments in the MEA region. Our presence in a leading pharmaceutical hub like Dubai will strengthen Menarini's capabilities and improve market access in delivering breakthrough products in the areas of cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and inflammatory diseases."

