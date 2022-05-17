RIYADH — The Gulf Health Council on Sunday advised people on features to look for when purchasing new sunglasses in hot weather.



The first important thing to consider is the frame size which has to be big enough to block 99% of ultraviolet radiation (UV), in addition to the glasses having a label confirming that it gives 100% protection against both UVA and UVB rays.



“The more coverage the sunglasses offer, the less harm that will affect the eyes from sun rays,” the council emphasized.



Secondly, the glasses should have polarized lenses that contain a protective filter against the glare caused by the reflection of sunlight on flat surfaces. The council stressed that the lens color and cost do not necessarily reflect the UVA protection quality.



The temperature is getting higher and wearing proper sunglasses can protect against cataracts, a treatable disease where the eye lens becomes cloudy. Sunglasses will also lessen the chance of blue light getting into the eye's solar spectrum, which could increase the risk of macular degeneration.



The council's statement also mentioned different glass frames and how each shape suits a specific face structure. For example, an oval face can wear any type of frame except narrow ones which can make the face seem longer.



Round faces are better fitted with square and rectangular glasses that have narrow or asymmetric shapes. As for square faces, the suitable frame shapes would be circular butterfly or cat-eye, which will smooth the shape of the face.



Lastly, heart-shaped faces will go well with glasses that create some balance between the brow and chin area.

