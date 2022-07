WASHINGTON - The global COVID-19 case tally reached over 544.91 million with 6,746,636 deaths recorded to date, according to a Reuters tally on Saturday.

The United States led all countries with 87,476,822 infections and 1,016,427 deaths, followed by India which recorded 43,469,234 cases and 525,139 deaths.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.