It is coming back — the month-long fitness event in the UAE that brings together countless residents, urging them to lead a healthier life, with several activities on offer around Dubai.

The Dubai Fitness Challenge, officially kicking off this year on Saturday, October 28, will run through November 26.

During the event, the city transforms into a fitness haven, offering a wide range of complimentary workout options, from running, cycling, swimming, yoga, weightlifting, or even padel.

The highly anticipated activities, considered the flagship events for the month, are Dubai Ride, the city's biggest cycling event that is scheduled to take place on November 12, and Dubai Run, the world's largest fun run that is slated to take place on November 26.

Thousands of people take to the Sheikh Zayed Road to mark the event.

Adeeb Mohammed, one of the marshals (volunteer) for the upcoming Dubai Ride, is a fitness enthusiast like many. His 30-day aim is to complete a total of 100 kilometres as part of his running training. As a seasoned athlete and frequent short-distance runner, Adeeb aims to "encourage his colleagues in taking part in the upcoming Dubai Fitness Challenge," he said. Additionally, Adeeb is preparing for two races in Dubai South and in Fujairah for which he trains six times a week, averaging 6-7kms of running per day. He also undergoes a long-run training session, covering 12-15kms on one day of the week.

Hollie Singleton, another fitness freak in Dubai, says, "the challenge has come at a perfect time for me to continue my fitness journey with added support over the city." The Dubai resident has been on a programme for eight weeks, improving her overall wellness and strength, and with the city turning into one open-air gym, Hollie aims to explore fitness activities, and connect with like-minded communities.

For the unversed, the event challenges the people to complete 30 minutes of exercise each day for 30 days, making it a 30x30 challenge. It is an initiative by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, first launched in 2017, inspiring millions to seek out healthier lifestyles.

"For me, Dubai Fitness Challenge is an opportunity to try new things and also make exercise a social experience," says Andrea Wubben, someone who aims to become as active as she can since she works in office 5 days a week. "I love how the different fitness events bring people of all fitness levels, ages and backgrounds together for one great cause. My personal goal is to increase my step count every day. Working in an office 5 days a week, I’m conscious of how little movement I get so my plan is to go for a walk every lunch time to bring this step count up."

Three fitness villages in Dubai will host free activities and classes throughout the month this year. In addition to the usual events, participants can also make history and join this Guinness World Record attempt for the world’s largest HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) class on Sheikh Zayed Road, taking place early in the morning.

Feva Fit, a fitness technology startup, is introducing a new activity to spice things up during the challenge. Its Co-Founder Badar Al Tamimi said, "As part of our commitment to the Dubai Fitness Challenge, we’re excited to announce the launch of Outdoor Bootcamps. These bootcamps will provide a dynamic and fun way for everyone to get active and make the most of this challenge.”

So, are you ready for the upcoming Dubai Fitness Challenge? If not, don't fret as we also have a few tips that can help you get ready:

Set Clear Goals: Define your fitness objectives. Whether it's losing weight, building strength, or improving your overall health, having specific goals will keep you motivated throughout the challenge.

Plan Your Schedule: Block out time in your daily or weekly schedule for fitness activities. Consistency is key, so having a dedicated time slot will help you stick to your fitness routine.

Diversify Your Workouts: Mix up your workouts to keep things interesting. Try different activities like jogging, cycling, swimming, yoga, and more since the city will offer everything for everyone. This variety not only prevents boredom but also works different muscle groups.

Get the Right Gear: Ensure you have appropriate workout gear, such as comfortable shoes, breathable clothing, and any necessary equipment. Having the right gear can make your workouts more effective and enjoyable.

Stay Hydrated: Drinking enough water is crucial for staying energised during workouts. Remember to stay hydrated throughout the day, and carry a water bottle with you during your activities.

Warm Up and Cool Down: Before and after each workout, include warm-up and cool-down exercises. Stretching and mobility exercises can help prevent injuries and improve your overall performance.

Healthy Nutrition: Fuel your body with a balanced diet. Incorporate plenty of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains into your meals. Proper nutrition plays a significant role in your fitness journey.

Mind Your Limits: Don't push yourself too hard, especially if you're new to fitness. Listen to your body, and gradually increase the intensity and duration of your workouts to avoid overexertion.

Join Group Activities: Participating in group fitness classes or activities can be more fun and motivating. It's an excellent way to meet like-minded individuals and build a support network.

Track Your Progress: Keep a fitness journal or use a fitness app to track your workouts, nutrition, and progress. It's motivating to see how far you've come and where you're headed.

Rest and Recovery: Ensure you get enough sleep and allow your body to recover. Overworking yourself without proper rest can lead to burnout and injuries.

Stay Informed: Keep an eye on the official Dubai Fitness Challenge website and social media channels for updates, event schedules, and fitness tips.

Have Fun: Most importantly, enjoy the process! Fitness should be an enjoyable journey, so pick activities you love and have fun staying active.

