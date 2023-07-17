UAE - A fitness centre in Dubai is providing complimentary membership exclusively for teenagers, allowing them to join for a month without shelling out a single dirham. This offer is extended only to those aged between 13 and 17 years during the summer holidays.

Teens can visit any of the three Snap Fitness centres located in Motor City, Media City and Downtown, and show their Emirates ID to get themselves enrolled for the one-month free membership.

The offer is valid throughout the month of July and their 30-day free membership starts from the day they enrol.

Afshad Mistry, COO of Snap Fitness, UAE, said: “We are thrilled to bring this exclusive opportunity for teens as we believe in the importance of encouraging young individuals to embrace an active and healthy lifestyle. It is crucial for children in the UAE to prioritise regular physical activity and exercise for their overall physical and mental development. With all the technology in their hands, many children fall short of exercising daily to keep their health at its best. An hour of moderate to high-intensity activity can be a lifesaving change if started young. This initiative aims to create an inclusive environment where youngsters can develop a passion for movement. Making fitness more accessible will help them take control of their physical well-being in the best way possible.”

Those enrolled will be taken through proper fitness assessments that include passive assessments for heart rate, blood pressure, body composition and active assessments for cardiovascular strength and overall, strength and flexibility.

Only after assessing their fitness, experts will curate a tailored workout plan for the members.

This is coupled with one free workout session with certified personal trainers that will help teens kick start their fitness journey.

The free membership also comes with free access to the Snap Fitness App which offers Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced levels of pre-recorded workouts that teens can follow at home or at the gym.

First sessions free at these gyms

Though fitness classes in Dubai can often be expensive, with monthly memberships or class packages often exceeding Dh800, there are certain gyms in the country that are offering their first class free of charge.

1Rebel is a gym that offers their first session without any cost. ‘Ride and Reshape’, as their names imply, represent 1Rebel’s approach to a spin class and their intense fusion of interval training and weights, respectively.

Warehouse Gym, known for its extensive facilities in multiple locations such as Al Quoz, Jumeirah Park, DIFC, Business Bay, and D3, caters to a variety of fitness preferences, providing a broad range of options. Prospective members have the opportunity to experience the Warehouse Gym facilities firsthand by arranging a complimentary day pass.

Tam Khan, a professional MMA fighter, launched TK MMA -- an establishment that embraces the essence of martial arts and has rapidly gained popularity among combat sport enthusiasts in Dubai. The facility extends an invitation to prospective members by offering a complimentary one-day membership experience prior to enrolment.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Nandini Sircar