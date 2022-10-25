RIYADH — Single-day coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia surged above the 300-mark on Monday with 310 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours.



COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom had been fluctuating between the 60-mark and 200 during the past weeks.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 2 persons have died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 820,644 and the virus-related fatalities to 9,395.



According to the ministry, a total of 245 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 806,916.



Among the active cases 62 of them were in critical condition.

