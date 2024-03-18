City Centre Bahrain, a premier shopping, entertainment, and lifestyle destination in the kingdom, is once again back with its partners - Royal Humanitarian Foundation, Al Mosawi Eye Center and Optica - for the second edition of #Bealight campaign for the visionally impaired this Ramadan.

The “Be the Gift of Light this Ramadan” campaign by City Centre Bahrain and its partners marks the second year of the mall’s successful #Bealight initiative during Ramadan which aims to give back to the community and support the development and progress of all segments of Bahraini society.

This year, the campaign focuses on a special #Bealight installation located in the mall’s Central Galleria during Ramadan, offering visitors the opportunity to contribute to the noble cause by going on a short journey of another’s experience and appreciating the challenges faced by the visually impaired during their daily lives.

For every person completing the interactive experience, City Centre Bahrain will make a financial donation on their behalf to the Royal Humanitarian Foundation for the medical treatment of people with visual impairment, it stated.

On the key initiative, Duaij Al Rumaihi, Mall Director at City Centre Bahrain, said: "We are delighted to bring our unique #Bealight campaign back this Ramadan, after its overwhelming success last year. With this year’s focus on sight, City Centre Bahrain is once again demonstrating our commitment to uplifting the lives of the Bahraini community through this campaign."

"We are deeply honoured to partner once again with the Royal Humanitarian Foundation, as well as Al Mosawi Specialist Center and Optica, to offer a new ray of hope to hundreds of people in the Kingdom," he stated.

Shaikh Ali Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Secretary General of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation, said: "We are proud to support the second year of the #Bealight campaign at City Centre Bahrain that focuses this Ramadan on building awareness around eyesight and healthy vision as well as providing free eye surgeries."

"Last year’s overwhelming response to the campaign demonstrates the life-changing impact such collective efforts can have on future generations, and we look forward to another year of lighting up the lives of those in need by involving the community and mobilising critical help for the visually impaired," he added.

As a part of the campaign this year, City Centre Bahrain and Al Mosawi Specialist Center worked closely with the Royal Humanitarian Foundation to select 3 candidates for free eye surgeries through an inclusive process.

"We are delighted to partner with City Centre Bahrain and the Royal Humanitarian Foundation to offer eye surgeries that can significantly benefit patients in need," said Dr Jalal Al Mosawi of Al Mosawi Specialist Center.

"At Al Mosawi Specialist Center, we are proud of our role in engaging with the community through the game-changing #Bealight campaign to create a better tomorrow for the people of Bahrain," he added.

In addition, City Centre Bahrain and Optica will be visiting three labour camps during Ramadan using Optica’s Mobile Van to conduct on-site eyesight screening and testing – providing workers with valuable updates on the condition of their eyes.

"It is a great honour for us to collaborate with City Centre Bahrain and raise awareness of eye care and healthy vision across critical segments of the Bahraini society," said Abdulamjeed AlHasan of Optica.

"We look forward to helping workers with their eye care needs during the #Bealight campaign this Ramadan," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).