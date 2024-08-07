Muscat: Cloudy weather creates the perfect opportunity for families to go to the beach and enjoy playing and swimming, especially in the afternoon. However, amidst this enjoyable atmosphere, some may overlook the hidden dangers that could threaten the safety of children.

Therefore, it is important to realise the necessity of closely monitoring children during these activities to ensure their safety.

Although playing in the sea can be fun and beneficial for children, it also comes with many risks.

In cloudy weather, the weather conditions can change quickly, leading to unexpected changes in the waves and currents. These conditions can pose a significant risk to children who may not know how to handle them.

Besides the sea, many families consider home swimming pools a safe and fun alternative for their children. However, these pools are not free of risks either. Home swimming pools can be dangerous if children are not continuously supervised.

Monitoring children while playing in the sea or home swimming pools is extremely important.

Parents should stay close to their children at all times and remain alert for any signs of fatigue or difficulty swimming. Children, by nature, may not be able to appreciate the seriousness of the situation or act quickly if a problem occurs.

Mohammed Yousef, a swimming coach, said that the safety of children is primarily the responsibility of parents, especially when they are at swimming pools and beaches. He emphasised the need to follow the instructions of the authorities that identify areas unsuitable for swimming due to high waves and sudden currents.

Mohammed urged parents and caregivers to learn the basics of first aid and artificial respiration. He also stressed the importance of ensuring that doors leading to the pool are closed and secured after children finish using it, especially if there are children who do not know how to swim.

Mohammed noted that it is often seen that some parents watch their children from a distance when they go to the sea, which is one of the most dangerous things. In the event of a strong current in the waves, it would be difficult to catch up with them and provide help in time.

Therefore, he emphasised the importance of staying close to them and swimming with them in the sea to protect them.

Children should be taught water safety rules and the importance of not swimming alone or without supervision. It is also important to ensure that rescue equipment such as rings and life jackets are available near the pool for emergency use, and not to leave children unattended in the pool even for a few seconds, as accidents can happen quickly.

SAFETY TIPS

- Parents should stay close to their children at all times

- Use of life jackets for young children or those not skilled in swimming

- Educate children about the dangers of the sea

- It is important to monitor weather forecasts for sudden weather changes

- Home swimming pools should be fenced

