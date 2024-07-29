RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Health’s annual Health Sector Transformation Program report for 2023 highlighted significant achievements that align with the aspirations of Vision 2030, showcasing the collaborative efforts of various health sector entities aimed at improving human health.

The report reveals a notable increase in average life expectancy in the Kingdom, which has risen to 77.6 years. This improvement is attributed to a series of health enhancements and initiatives, including the adoption of health promotion policies across all aspects of life, the promotion of walking culture, reduction of salt in foods, calorie disclosure, and the elimination of trans fats, along with efforts to enhance healthcare services and strengthen health risk prevention.

Among the report’s key accomplishments are an increase in patient satisfaction with hospital inpatient services from 82.41% in 2019 to 87.45%, and a rise in the number of qualified nursing staff per 100,000 population from 581.6 in 2019 to 733.

Additionally, the coverage of basic healthcare services in residential areas, including remote regions, has reached 96.41%.

The report also highlights several strategic initiatives and global commendations contributing to the program’s goals of improving healthcare access, enhancing service quality and efficiency, and promoting health safety and prevention measures.

Notable milestones in 2023 include the approval by the Council of Ministers to establish the National Health Research Institute, the completion of the first phase of the institutional transformation initiative for the Ministry of Health, which launched all health clusters responsible for population health, and the inauguration of the "NPHIES" platform during the Global Health Forum.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).