UAE - Four cough and cold medicines for children — which may be linked to deaths in the Gambia — are not sold anywhere in Abu Dhabi, the emirate's Department of Health (DoH ) confirmed in an advisory on Friday.

The department urged those who may have obtained the products to not use them and to seek medical help in case of side effects following the usage of any.

The medicines manufactured by India’s Maiden Pharmaceuticals have reportedly caused the death of 66 children in the Gambia, Africa. After a World Health Organisation report said that the medicines might be linked to the deaths, India initiated a probe and halted all production at the New Delhi-based firm.

In a social media post, DoH – Abu Dhabi said the four products by Maiden Pharmaceuticals are not available across the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi.

The medicines are Promethazine oral solution BP, Kofexmalin baby cough syrup, Makoff Baby and MaGrip n Cold.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).