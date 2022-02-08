Global Village, a leading tourism, leisure, shopping and entertainment project in Dubai, is featuring the seventh edition of “The Wonderers Kids Fest, a family favourite event from February 10 to 27.

Excitement and adventure await as children explore fun-tastic board games such as the world's largest Snakes and Ladders, the life-size Pirate Battleship, giant Four In A Row. A brand new game has joined the ranks this year: Stack’Em requires larger than life throwing skills to win. All these games are free to play and there are prizes for the winners.

Shaun Cornell, Director of Entertainment at Global Village said: “We are thrilled to announce the start of this year’s “The Wonderers Kids Fest”, back by popular demand after six successful seasons. We have planned eighteen days of non-stop fun for the young and the young at heart! From shows starring all our favourite characters, a brand new Animal Parade led by our very own Wonderers: Waleef, Zoya and Ozka, to giant board games and prizes galore. This is a one-of-a-kind adventure you won’t want to miss!”

Beyond games and attractions, “The Wonderers Kids Fest” will have live shows guaranteed to entertain every member of the family. There will never be a dull moment with fun-filled adventures with the likes of Peter Rabbit, Lily Bobtail and Squirrel Nutkin or the world famous Care Bears featuring fan favourites: Grumpy, Funshine and Cheer. Other kids shows feature ‘Redbeard the Elf Pirate’, Ben and Holly, the Octonautes, PJ Masks and Chhota Bheem.

Global Village’s new superstars The Wonderers: Waleef, Zoya, and Ozka will be on hand to welcome kids to the party and won’t mind posing for photographs with their new friends.

All “The Wonderers Kids Fest” activities are included in the entry ticket price. With some familiar faces, some exciting newcomers, terrific games and great live entertainment, this year, Global Village will definitely make February a highlight of the year.