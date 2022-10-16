DUBAI - The 1 Billion Meals initiative, the region's largest food donation drive to support the underprivileged and undernourished in 50 countries across four continents, announced the completion of the distribution of more than 2.5 million meals across seven Asian countries, in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH).

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the 1 Billion Meals initiative provided food support to underprivileged and undernourished individuals and families in a number of cities and villages in India, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Philippines, and Cambodia. The meals, in the form of food parcels comprising ingredients to enable individuals and families to prepare healthy and nutritious meals for several weeks, were delivered directly to approximately 75,000 beneficiaries.

Around 1,537,500 meals were distributed in various cities, villages, and rural areas of India, and 800,000 meals were distributed equally in four countries, 200,000 meals in each – in Kashmir, Bagh, Jrb Doteeh, and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan, in the cities and villages of Dushanbe, Kulob, Narakin, Varzob, and Jadat in Tajikistan, in Bishkek, Osh, Jalalabad, and Alshui in Kyrgyzstan, and in the cities and villages of Astana, Shymkent, and Almaty in Kazakhstan.

In addition, 100,000 meals were distributed in Surigao, Bubuthag, and Baghdaian in the Philippines, and another 100,000 meals were distributed to beneficiaries in Phahkong, Kampong Som and Kamion in Cambodia.

Ibrahim Bumelha, Advisor to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and Vice Chairman of MBRCH, highlighted that reaching out to underprivileged and undernourished individuals and families around the world, in cooperation with pioneering food aid initiatives such as the 1 Billion Meals, translates MBRCH’s mission to improve the quality of life for people and their communities. He noted that it also aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for sustainable humanitarian work that impacts the lives of individuals and families and empowers communities.

“Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, our cooperation is ongoing to support those in need and provide aid across the countries in which MBRCH has an active role, or in which we cooperate with international organisations and local charities for the benefit of people,” he said.

“With the vision of its leadership, the UAE is a beacon of hope and charitable and humanitarian work that makes a positive impact on the lives of millions of people around the world. We are committed to expanding our relief efforts in cooperation and coordination with leading organizations such as MBRGI," Bumelha added.

For her part, Sarah Al Nuaimi, Director of MBRGI, said, “MBRGI, in collaboration with MBRCH under its umbrella, reached large segments of the less fortunate in a number of countries in Asian through the 1 Billion Meals initiative, which aims to provide direct food aid and offer a safety net for societies that suffer from reduced food security.”

"The cooperation with MBRCH benefits from the establishment’s broad logistical network across beneficiary countries, which expands humanitarian work to new horizons,” she added.

Al Nuaimi highlighted that the 1 Billion Meals initiative continues distribution operations to provide aid to millions in 50 countries across four continents around the world, in line with MBRGI’s mission to provide aid without discrimination between geographies, races, or religions. She noted that it is a translation of the values of giving, generosity, and solidarity that are rooted in the UAE society.