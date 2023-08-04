Riyadh: Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has warned against the frozen okra zero product (Sanabel), which is produced in Egypt, due to the presence of insect infestations, which is a violation of the technical regulation "SFDA.FD/GSO 1978" for frozen okra.



SFDA added that the warning only concerns the Okra Zero (Sanabel) product, batch No. (BK3006NA), expiration date 5/2024, and bears "barcode" No. (6224000745219) and weighs 400 grams.



The authority recommended that consumers avoid this product and dispose of what they have, stressing that it is working in coordination with the importing company in the Kingdom, and the competent authorities, to follow up on the non-entry of the affected product into the Kingdom and to withdraw the products from the market.



SFDA said it is also possible to inquire about or report food-related problems by contacting the authority's unified call centre (19999).