RIYADH — The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has emphasized the importance of adopting responsible consumption habits to mitigate meat loss and waste across the Kingdom, aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 for sustainability and food security.



Annually, the Kingdom confronts significant challenges related to meat waste, with statistics indicating that poultry meat waste totals 444,000 tons, sheep meat 22,000 tons, camel meat 13,000 tons, fish 69,000 tons, and other meats 41,000 tons.



To combat this issue, the ministry advocates increased awareness about the reduction of meat loss and the adoption of responsible consumption patterns among the populace. It identifies these measures as crucial steps toward addressing meat waste, contributing to the reduction of food waste, achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs), and conserving natural resources.



Further, the ministry advises on the importance of planning food purchases according to family size and needs, limiting meal variety to minimize waste, and creating meals from leftovers. It also cautions against succumbing to marketing tactics that lead to unnecessary purchases and emphasizes repackaging surplus food for future use or donation to those in need.



The ministry has launched initiatives aimed at educating the public on reducing food waste, enhancing storage and cooling methods, and improving meat quality and preservation measures.

