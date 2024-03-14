RIYADH — The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has released guidelines to encourage balanced and varied eating habits during Ramadan.



The recommendations highlight the importance of including whole grains such as wheat and oats, low-fat dairy products, and a minimum of five servings of a variety of fruits and vegetables in daily meals.



The SFDA also advises on the importance of incorporating legumes, fish, eggs, and lean meats into the diet to ensure adequate protein intake.



In an effort to promote overall health, the authority suggests limiting the intake of fats, recommending small quantities of unsaturated oils while advising against high-fat, high-salt, or high-sugar foods.



It emphasizes the necessity of staying hydrated by consuming six to eight glasses of fluid each day, particularly during non-fasting hours.



The SFDA underscores the value of making informed food choices by advocating for the careful reading of food labels.



This enables consumers to compare the calorie, fat, sugar, and salt content of various products. Additionally, attention should be paid to expiration dates, allergens, and other critical product information.



To assist individuals in determining their daily calorie needs, the SFDA has made a calorie calculator available on its website.



This tool aims to help individuals tailor their food intake during Ramadan to maintain or achieve a healthy weight and overall well-being.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).