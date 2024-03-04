Iftar at Banayan Tree

Experience a captivating Iftar at Banyan Tree Dubai's Alizée from sunset to 9pm during Ramadan. The immersive journey features five rotating Iftar set menus, each a culinary masterpiece, accompanied by live oud player. Start with a variety of appetizers, including Hummus and Lamb Kibbeh, paired with juices. Indulge in main courses like Grilled Shrimps Harra and Basha W Asakro, and customize your meal at the Live BBQ station. End on a sweet note with a selection of desserts. Priced at Dh225 per person, with a minimum reservation of 2 guests, it promises an unforgettable blend of culinary excellence and hospitality. Located at Bluewaters Island. For reservations, call: 04 556 6466.

Iftar at The Restaurant

Experience the epitome of culinary excellence this Ramadan at The Restaurant, Address Downtown. The charming ambience, stunning Burj Khalifa views, and daily changing menus promise a delightful iftar experience. From traditional Ramadan classics to international delights, the talented chefs present an array of dishes. Enjoy appetizers like Babaganoush and Sushi, followed by main courses such as Samak Chermoula and Prawn Machbous. Live stations offer Ouzi, pasta, and chargrilled meats. Conclude the feast with tempting desserts like Chocolate Banoffee and Arabic sweets. The iftar buffet, including live stations and juices, is priced at Dh315 per person, with a 50% discount for kids aged 6-12. For reservations, call: 04 436 8888.

Iftar Buffet at Maswar Courtyard Al Habtoor Polo Resort

Experience an enchanting iftar at Maswar Courtyard, Al Habtoor Polo Resort, where a luxurious buffet awaits beneath the starlit sky. Immerse yourself in the ambiance of rich Arabic influences as you indulge in a carefully curated selection of delectable dishes and tempting sides, perfect for breaking your fast. The Maswar Courtyard's design enhances the spiritual atmosphere of the holy month, creating an unforgettable dining experience. This lavish iftar, available daily throughout Ramadan from March 9 to April 9, is priced at Dh175 per person. Elevate your evening further by choosing from a tempting array of hubbly bubbly flavours.

Asian-inspired iftar menu at Wagamama

Indulge in the delectable flavours of Asian-inspired cuisine during Ramadan at wagamama. The popular restaurant is offering a specially curated menu, starting at just Dh99 per person. Guests can savour a variety of pan-Asian dishes, including soups, main courses, sides, desserts, and more. Solo diners can enjoy a complete meal with miso soup, main course, side, drink, and dessert for Dh99. For couples or groups, a shared feast is available at Dh179, featuring two of each item. Celebrate the spirit of Ramadan with mouth-watering delights at wagamama, where a diverse selection of tempting dishes awaits.

Iftar menu at Luma Pool Lounge

Experience a lavish iftar at Luma Pool Lounge, where a blend of elegance and relaxation meets stunning creek views. Indulge in a diverse buffet with rotating daily menus of traditional Middle Eastern cuisine. The laid-back atmosphere is enhanced by the soulful tunes of an oud player, fostering a warm Ramadan spirit. Whether solo, with family, or friends, everyone will find satisfaction in dishes like Spinach Fatayer and Beef Stroganoff, complemented by live stations featuring lamb ouzi and charcoal-grilled cuts. Sweeten the evening with tempting desserts and beverages. Iftar buffet priced at Dh275 per person, with complimentary and discounted rates for kids. Hubbly bubbly available at an extra charge. For bookings: 04 275 8888.

Corporate iftar at The Ballroom

Indulge in the ultimate culinary experience with Address Dubai Mall's corporate iftar buffet at The Ballroom. This exclusive event, set against the stunning backdrop of Burj Khalifa and the Dubai skyline, promises a gastronomic extravaganza. The lavish buffet features traditional Ramadan delicacies like Tabbouleh, Moussaka, and live cooking stations serving Shawarma. Satisfy your sweet tooth with delectable desserts and quench your thirst with refreshing juices. Available throughout Ramadan from sunset to 8:30pm, the corporate iftar buffet is priced at Dh260 per person for a minimum of 50 guests. Book before March 7 to enjoy the early bird offer of Dh230 per person. For reservations and details, call: 04 245 8888.

Iftar at Ewaan at Palace Downtown

Indulge in a delightful Iftar experience at Ewaan, available daily during Ramadan from 6:30pm to 9pm. The enchanting atmosphere is accompanied by the sounds of an Arabic singer and an oud player. Priced at Dh295 per person and Dh150 per child, it's a family-friendly feast. The extensive menu includes traditional Arabic bread, soups, mezze, seafood, live culinary stations, grilled meats, and diverse main courses. End the meal with tempting Ramadan desserts and Arabic juices. This culinary journey through Middle Eastern and international flavours promises a memorable gathering. For reservations, contact: 04 428 7961.

Iftar menu at The Big Chill Café

Experience the Iftar menu at The Big Chill Cafe with a variety of options. Enjoy any two courses for Dh85 per person or opt for a three-course meal at Dh 110 per person, with an additional Dh20 for grills. Start your meal with choices like brotchen pizza rolls or Lebanese mezze platter. For the main course, explore options like pastas, ravioli, panini, grilled sandwiches, risotto, pizza, lasagne, steak, and more. Don't forget to indulge in desserts and innovative drinks and shakes. Visit the Dubai Hills Mall, Level 1, to savour these delights. For more details, contact: 056 424 7543.

