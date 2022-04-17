Chokhi Dhani Group is a renowned hospitality brand from India known for its ethnic theme-based resorts representing the culture of Rajasthan. The group realised the need to represent the vibrant and colourful state. Around 30 years ago, the brand came up with the first of its kind Ethnic Village Resort in Jaipur with a vision to promote the culture, the traditions, the cuisine, the artisans and the aesthetics.

The newest initiative by Chokhi Dhani Group in Dubai is now welcoming everyone to enjoy the delectable selection of Indian food. Visitors can also experience the aesthetically pleasing ambience and activities like a puppet show, traditional dance, sketch and rice artist and astrologer at the newly launched outlet in Al Seef Mall.

Ever since its inception, it has become a top choice and a must-visit place amongst globetrotters, both national and international because it offers the scrumptious spread of food and also makes them feel connected to the vibes of Indian village life.

The brand has created an impact globally because most international travellers coming to Jaipur make sure to spend at least one evening at Chokhi Dhani.Carrying forward the legacy, Chokhi Dhani has expanded its horizon globally and now has a fully functional Indian theme restaurant in London and Dubai.

Chokhi Dhani is dedicated to providing the best hospitality and experiences to all its patrons and contributing to ‘Responsible Tourism’ in India and abroad.

