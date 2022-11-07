ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has opened Farmer’s Market in Al Wathba to encourage agricultural production and strengthen Abu Dhabi food security.

The market, launched under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of ADAFSA, acts as a platform for farmers to sell their crops, ensuring their sustainable growth.

Managed by ADQ’s Silal, the market’s 40 stores, covering more than 15,000 square metres, enable local farmers to sell products direct to consumers within 24 hours of harvest.

ADAFSA oversees implementation of food safety standards, ensuring that Farmer’s Market adheres to international best standards in societal markets development.

The Farmer’s Market is open from 14:00 to 22:00 on Friday, and from 10:00 to 22:00 Saturday and Sunday.