ABU DHABI: A total of 13 contracts and eight MoUs worth over AED544 million were signed by the end of Day Two of the 1st edition of Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE), which concludes tomorrow.

The event is organised under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).

This brings to AED1.85 billion ($504mln) the total deals signed during the event which kicked off yesterday.

The 1st edition of ADIFE hosts more than 30 prominent international speakers in panels focusing on 3 main topics: food security, investments and innovation in food production, and the food and beverages industry.

It features accompanying events such as the Global Buyers Program, which seeks to bolster partnerships within the supply chain, along with the World Gourmet Show, ADIFE Innovation Awards, UAE National Coffee Championships, and the International Latte Art Championship, which is held for the first time in its history outside the Italian city of Milan.