UAE - President Azad Jammu Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry inaugurated Kashmir Month at Pakistan Pavilion Expo 2020 today.

Ambassador Afzaal Mahmood and Director Pavilion Rizwan Tariq welcomed the President AJK at the Pavilion. Ambassador Afzaal Mahmood briefed the President about the concept and design of the Pavilion.

March is the last month of mega event Expo 2020 and Pakistan has dedicated this entire month to its region Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Throughout the month, Pakistan Pavilion will showcase the rich culture, tourism potential and investment opportunities through different events at the Expo.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood, while addressing the audience said that AJK has a lot of potential in tourism, minerals and hydropower sectors.

"Expo 2020 has provided us with opportunity to showcase this potential of the region to the world. We will be showcasing our scenic beauty and rich culture throughout the month and invite everyone to come explore the region."

He mentioned that investors has also shown keen interest to invest in the region.

He appreciated Pakistan Pavilion Team for projecting true potential of Pakistan through this event.

Pakistan Pavilion represents the country beautifully from its history to culture to future prospects. He also commended the artists associated with the project for beautiful projection through its colorful Façade and enthralling documentaries.

