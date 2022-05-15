Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will land in the UAE today to offer his condolences on the death of former UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Prime Minister will offer his condolences to the newly elected President of UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan tomorrow.

Sharif, in a previous condolence message, said the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan laid the foundation of the UAE Federation, strengthened it and gave it exemplary development.

He also said Sheikh Khalifa took his father's developmental vision for UAE to new heights with 50 years of continuous hard work.

The Prime Minister termed the death of Sheikh Khalifa a great loss for the Muslim Ummah.

