Somy Ali, a Karachi-born Pakistani-American actress, has written a long note on Instagram, talking about her alleged abuser who she said was a “huge star”. Somy was part of a number of Bollywood films, including Andolan, Aao Pyar Karen, and Anth.

The 49-year-old feared that she would be told to take down the post and will be questioned about her sanity. She also said she would be “gossiped” about because of her post accusing a superstar.

Somy, in a post shared on Saturday, added that nothing will stop her from being vocal about the matter. "I will go on because you have not gone through all that humiliation and every form of torture and abuse while no one sided with you because your abuser’s a huge star and you are friends with him. He can make or break your career."

Somy also called out the unnamed person’s friends who allegedly ignored her and supported him. "You believed your friends and assumed would take a stand for you and knew everything because you literally told them and they witnessed it many a times."

Somy also spoke about the influence that the “superstar” has on the industry and people and was called a “pyara insaan [nice human being]” by someone she knew.

She added that her story will also have an ending. “…Point in case here, you will never shut me up and this too will have an ending, a horror movie with a very happy ending.”

