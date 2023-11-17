After the conclusion of 47 exciting matches, it is time for the World Cup 2023 final between hosts India and five-time champions Australia, to be played in Ahmedabad on November 19.

The organisers are planning to host a grand show before the big game and there have been rumours that singer Dua Lipa may be performing in the closing ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The pop star herself recently named a song that she could be potentially performing at the event.

In an interaction with cricketers like Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Kane Williamson, Dua Lipa was asked some light-hearted questions. Indian batter Gill asked her what song she would like to perform, if in case, during the World Cup show. She responded by choosing, 'Physical'. The track is from her album ‘Future Nostalgia’ which was released in 2020.

A video of the interaction was shared by World Cup’s official broadcaster Star Sports on social media platform X.

An English and Albanian origin, Dua Lipa is known for her distinctively husky voice and songs that mix disco, pop and club music. The 28-year-old’s stellar career comprises six Brit Awards, three Grammy Awards and two Guinness World Records as well.

As per news agency PTI, the Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force will also exhibit their skills ahead of the final match. The show is expected to run for 10 minutes.

Hosts India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in Mumbai to qualify for the final.

On the other hand, Australia reached the finals after clinching a thrilling three-wicket victory over South Africa in the second semi-final at Edeb Gardens in Kolkata.

India and Australia have met in the ODI World Cup final earlier too. In the 2003 final, Ricky Ponting-led Australia defeated India by 125 runs.

