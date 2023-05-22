A musical treat is in store as Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, the famous Filipino singer and actress, is set to enthral audiences in Doha next month.

Commonly known as “Asia’s songbird”, she will perform at the Al Gharafa Sports Club indoor hall on June 30, according to event organisers Royal Sports and Events.

Ogie Alcasid, singer-songwriter and Regine’s husband, will also be present at the concert along with Allan Quilantang (Allan K), comedian and one of the co-hosts of the noontime variety show, Eat Bulaga!

Doors will open at 2pm, while the concert will begin at 7pm.

Tickets for “The Song Bird, Live in Doha” concert are now available in all categories: VVIP (with meet and greet) – QR1,500, VIP – QR1,000, Platinum – QR500, Gold – QR300, and general admission – QR150.

Those interested should call +974 7444 9637 or check the social media pages of Royal Sports and Events for updates, including online booking details.

Regine is considered one of the most influential figures in Philippine popular culture and is known for her vocal range and belting technique.

She rose to prominence after winning the television talent show Ang Bagong Kampeon in 1984 and the Asia Pacific Singing Contest in 1989.

Having sold more than 7mn records domestically and 1.5mn in Asia, Regine is the best-selling Filipino music artiste of all time, according to information available online.

She has also won multiple awards and has consistently been credited with inspiring a generation of Filipino singers.

