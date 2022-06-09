Sony has introduced some innovative technologies in the home entertainment segment that are revolutionising the viewing experience, according to the company.

They include:

Cognitive XR: Sony’s Cognitive XR technology uses next generation AI to create incredibly realistic and immersive cinematic experiences for viewers. By analysing content and recreating it in the same way humans see and hear in the real world, Cognitive XR allows you to not just enjoy your favourite movies and shows, but feel like you are a part of it.

For example, it understands where humans tend to focus in any given frame – like the main character in a particular scene of a movie – and enhances that frame to match how you would see it if it were happening right in front of you. It also uses AI to ensure that the sound in a particular frame comes from exactly where you would expect it to come from. In other words, war epics like Christopher

Nolan’s Dunkirk would not only look amazing on a Sony BRAVIA XR TVs, but sound fantastic as well, says Sony.

Acoustic Surface Audio: Sony believes that beautiful pictures need amazing sound. Featured on BRAVIA XR OLED models, the Acoustic Surface Audio+ and TV centre speaker mode uses cutting-edge audio processing to ensure that sound is driven centrally, with actuators behind the TV delivering crisp acoustics completely in sync with the picture. An additional subwoofer can provide powerful bass to accurately render low frequencies and create a spatial effect that envelops the room. Sony’s Acoustic Surface Audio+ is part of a long legacy of advanced audio technologies that have made Sony the leader it is today.

One Slate: Sony is rewriting TV design with One Slate, just like it did when it introduced the Trinitron more than 50 years ago. The One Slate concept pushes TV aesthetics beyond the traditional realms of furniture and interior design, by condensing a given product into a single slate. Gone are the days of standard protocols of TV design – no more bulky midriffs, cumbersome wall mounts and hard-to-access buttons. Sony uses advanced display technologies to put various functions within the screen itself, thus eliminating the need for elements like speakers, a bezel, or a stand. The result is a seamless and innovative TV design for the ages.

360 Spatial Sound Mapping Dolby Atmos: Sony’s new 360 Spatial Sound Mapping means you can feel sound from every direction and distance, even beyond the boundaries of your room. Using an algorithm to add overhead, enveloping sound to conventional audio files, 360 Spatial Sound Mapping converts everything you listen to into an immersive experience. If you enjoy watching wildlife docuseries like Life in Color with David Attenborough, you’ll hear every wing flap with incredible intensity. Sony’s innovative technology creates multiple phantom speakers – up to 12 – from just four real speakers, resulting in an optimised sound field that brings truly life-like sound to your living room. Sony HT-A9 home theatre system features the 360 Spatial Sound Mapping for an immersive viewing experience.

Ambient Optimisation Pro: On conventional TVs, brightness stays the same regardless of light in a room, resulting in pictures that are too dark or bright. This year’s Sony’s BRAVIA XR TVs have Ambient Optimization that include an embedded light sensor that optimises picture brightness to room conditions, boosting brightness in light rooms and reducing it in dark ones, so you get the perfect view. Furthermore, Sony’s Ambient Optimisation technology recognises that some objects like curtains can disturb the passage of sound, compromising the quality of what you hear. Sony TVs with Ambient Optimization detect objects and reproduces sound that is enhanced and optimised to the room.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).