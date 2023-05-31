Adventure lovers, rejoice! One of the biggest theme park franchises in the world is soon making its way to the Gulf region.

Located on the outskirts of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the latest Six Flags will be part of the Qiddiya entertainment project, first established in 2018, with construction beginning the year after. Phase One, set to be completed in 2023, will feature Six Flags Qiddiya as a family attraction.

Now, it has been announced that the theme park is slated to open some time in October 2024. The park's head of entertainment took to Twitter to say, "We aim to launch the 6 Flags Park project in October 2024, and we will soon announce the official opening date. The business is moving very quickly."

According to its website, the mega theme park will break "all records of family fun and entertainment." Spread across six themed lands, the park features a range of record-breaking rides and attractions, including Falcon’s Flight – the world’s longest, tallest and fastest coaster.

This will be the first Six Flags-branded theme park in Saudi Arabia, and the first Six Flags park outside of North America since 2004.28 rides and attractions spread across 32 hectares (79 acres) are on offer for guests.

The six themed lands will be called Steam Town, Twilight Gardens, Discovery Springs, City Thrills, Valley of Fortune, and Grand Exposition – with each land reflecting an important part of Arabian heritage.

