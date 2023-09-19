Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, has emerged as a monumental success at the box office. In just 11 days since its release, the film has already crossed the remarkable milestone of Rs8 billion in global earnings, with a domestic gross exceeding Rs5.3 billion.

The unwavering triumph of Jawan reaffirms Shah Rukh Khan's well-deserved status as the 'Baadshah of Bollywood'. This triumph comes at the back of SRK's historic achievement with Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand. Notably, only two films have achieved the rare distinction of surpassing a worldwide gross of over Rs10 billion to date: Nitesh Tiwari's Dangal in 2016 and Pathaan in 2023.

Dangal retains its status as the highest-grossing Hindi film in history, concluding its global theatrical run with a staggering total of Rs20.70 billion. It's important to note that a substantial portion of the film's earnings came from China, with its Indian gross accounting for just Rs5.35 billion. In contrast, Pathaan achieved the highest-ever India gross in Indian cinema history, amassing Rs6.57 billion. Anil Sharma's Gadar 2 comes in second place with Rs6.10 billion, but Jawan has already surged ahead, with its India gross surpassing Rs5.30 billion.

As the film sets its sights on joining the prestigious Rs10-billion club, it will be a remarkable dual milestone for Shah Rukh Khan. Not only will it make him the only Indian artist to have two Rs10-billion grossers in a single year, but it will also solidify his position as the sole Bollywood actor with two such monumental achievements.

