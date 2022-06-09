Amsterdam: Organizers of the Septimius Awards have announced that the Saudi Film “The Journey” won the Septimius Award as the Best Experimental Film, which was produced by Manga Productions, an affiliated company of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (Misk), making the film as the first Saudi and Arab film to win the best experimental film at international festivals.



The film won the award after competing among seven productions at the final stages under the experimental films category, where the category counts on the excellence of the film in creating a special experimental power and innovative art style.



The festival, which offers full support to productions with sharp, inspiring and high-quality vision, sees the participation of several world films nominated for final stages, which compete under various categories in the presence of a group of film makers and winners of world awards, like the Oscars and Grammy Awards.