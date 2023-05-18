Cannes: The Saudi Film Commission has opened the Saudi pavilion at the 76th Cannes International Film Festival, held between May 16 and 26, which highlights the Saudi film industry that is witnessing a growing turnout at cinemas and a record growth in film production.



Film Commission CEO Abdullah Al Eyyaf stressed that this participation comes after a successful year of development of the local film industry, and endeavours to become a global centre for film production and talents, stressing that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's revenues from cinema are currently the fastest growing in the Middle East.



The Saudi pavilion, located in the international village, showcases a group of key local actors in the film sector, including the Cultural Development Fund, the Ministry of Investment, the Red Sea Film Festival, Film AlUla Department, NEOM Company, Saudi Film Festival and MBC Studios, along with a group of promising Saudi filmmakers who recently finished producing their work and contributed to the development of the local filmmaking industry.



The Kingdom hosts two film festivals annually; the Saudi Film Festival held at Ithra centre, in Dhahran, in its ninth edition, has become a critical starting point for new and passionate voices.



The Red Sea International Film Festival, in its second edition, has achieved a remarkable success and was widely praised for its role in promoting the film industry through screening 143 films from 66 countries, including seven new Saudi films and 16 local short films.