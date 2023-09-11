RIYADH — The Music Commission has announced that it will host the K-CON Korean Festival for the second time in Saudi Arabia next October.



The K-CON Festival will be held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Oct. 6 and 7 at Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh Boulevard City.



It is set to witness the participation of 14 Korean bands to perform over two days an international concert, in which they present various types of Korean cultural creations.



The festival will not only be limited to the concert, but will also be accompanied by an exhibition dedicated to Korean culture for all visitors, who love Korea, to enjoy.



Hosting this global festival in Saudi Arabia comes in the context of activating the agreement that the Ministry of Culture (MoC) signed with the Korean CJ Company earlier.



It also reflects the Ministry’s keenness to enhance international cultural exchange, as this is one of its strategic goals that it seeks to achieve under the umbrella of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.



It also comes in light of its strategic objectives that include developing the Saudi contribution to arts and culture, as MOC aims to attract the most prominent international festivals and forums to the Kingdom.



The K-CON Festival, which launched in 2012, is considered one of the largest Korean cultural festivals.



It has been hosted by 8 cities on 4 continents over the past years, and is distinguished by the fact that it has enjoyed great public interaction with more than a million visitors.



The Festival highlights Korean culture in various fields such as music, fashion, food, beverages, movies and many others.



It includes an accompanying exhibition that introduces visitors from the local community and tourists to Korean culture, and it also comprise an area dedicated to selling Korean products.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).