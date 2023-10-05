Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar presents Entertainer No.1, an initiative by Jjust Live, prepares to illuminate the global entertainment stage like never before.

The event marks the debut of an Indian entertainment company in Qatar, coinciding with the exhilarating F1 weekend in Qatar, promising an unforgettable experience for fans and enthusiasts on October 6 at QNCC, Doha.

Entertainer No.1 in Qatar will showcase a mesmerising lineup of star-studded performances featuring some of India’s most prominent names in the entertainment industry.

The stellar artist lineup includes Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Rakul Preet, Jacqueline Fernandez and Jackky Bhagnani. Adding to the grandeur, we have a heart-pounding musical performance by the reigning monarch of melodies, King.

The F1 weekend in Qatar will be transformed into a colossal celebration of entertainment and culture, bringing together the best of India’s vibrant talent and Qatar’s thriving hospitality and tourism sectors. Attendees can expect nothing short of a sensational entertainment extravaganza that transcends boundaries and creates a lasting impression.

Jackky Bhagnani, the visionary Founder of Jjust Group, shared his enthusiasm for this groundbreaking event, saying, “Entertainer No.1 was founded to redefine entertainment on a global scale. Our debut in Qatar marks a significant milestone in this journey.

“We are immensely proud to showcase the incredible talents of India and provide an unforgettable experience to the people of Qatar.

“This is just the beginning of a new era in entertainment, and we are excited about the future.”

CEO of Jjust Group Shyam Chhabria said, “This is a monumental moment for us at Jjust Group. We are thrilled to bring the magic of Indian entertainment to the heart of Qatar in collaboration with Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways.

“This historic event is a testament to our commitment to delivering world-class entertainment experiences. We look forward to creating memories that will resonate with the people of Qatar and fans worldwide.”

Entertainer No.1 in Qatar aims to bring nations together through the universal language of entertainment. With the support of Jjust Live, Qatar Tourism, and Qatar Airways, this event is set to become a highlight of the F1 weekend, offering an unforgettable fusion of music, dance, and Bollywood glamour.

