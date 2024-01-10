Legendary pianist and composer, Mikhail Pletnev is set to enchant audiences at Zabeel Theatre in a special piano recital as part of the VIP Classical concert series launched by SAMIT Event Group.

Pletnev, celebrated for his genius across piano, conducting, and composition, is hailed as one of the finest artists of our time.

The program includes a piano sonata written by the world famous contemporary composer Alexey Shor together with the great Mikhail Pletnev. Among the program are also acclaimed pieces by Johann Sebastian Bach, Johannes Brahms, and Frédéric Chopin, showcasing Pletnev's exceptional interpretation and virtuosity.

The event partners include the stunning Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Hotel on Palm Jumeirah, and SAMIT’ strategic media partner Khaleej Times.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

